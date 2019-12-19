Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRUG SUPPLY: Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the drug problem in Warwick was ‘very concerning’.
DRUG SUPPLY: Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the drug problem in Warwick was ‘very concerning’.
Crime

‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate's outrage at drug offenders

Tessa Flemming
19th Dec 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 1:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE presiding over the Warwick court has voiced his condemnation of the drug crisis in the Southern Downs.

In Warwick Magistrates Court, Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Benjamin Peter Hardwick, who was appearing for one count of supplying dangerous drugs, that he was sick of older residents supplying the region's youth with drugs.

"Unfortunately, it's getting down to our kids and I'm really p***ed off at the amount of kids coming into my court with drug and drug-related issues. They get the supply from people like this," Mr Manthey said.

"The number of supplier charges coming through this region, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, it's very concerning."

"You cut off the supply, you cut off the problem."

The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana after raids on his Warwick property on September 1.

Mr Manthey said a fine wasn't severe enough for the mature offender and sentenced Hardwick to 12 months probation.

The sentence came after solicitor Sarah Campbell objected to a dual sentence of community service and probation.

"He'd stopped before the raid, it's based on his admissions and that's a very significant circumstance here," she said.

No conviction was recorded.

bevan manthey court c rime drugs police
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Whatever happened to Steps?

    Whatever happened to Steps?
    • 19th Dec 2019 2:43 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New pizza garden coming to Lismore

        premium_icon New pizza garden coming to Lismore

        News The winners of grants to kickstart youth wellbeing projects have been announced

        Hemsworths ‘make it rain’ thousands for fundraiser

        premium_icon Hemsworths ‘make it rain’ thousands for fundraiser

        Celebrity Hemsworth-Pataky effect was all the Make it Rain fundraiser needed

        Abuse survivor starts again with 'cruel' redress process

        premium_icon Abuse survivor starts again with 'cruel' redress process

        Politics “People have suffered enough, why make them suffer more?"

        Residents warned to avoid handling bats

        premium_icon Residents warned to avoid handling bats

        News With heatwave conditions descending on the region, residents are warned to avoid...