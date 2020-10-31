We can shed a bit more light on the alleged events that led to Michael Ibrahim being charged with threatening to kill his sister and her family.

Ibrahim, who is serving a maximum 30 years in jail for drug smuggling, was charged with threatening to kill his sister Armani Stelio in an October 25 prison call.

We can now reveal the police will allege Ibrahim, the younger brother of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim, said the following to his sister: "I'm going to f**king kill you and your stupid kids, you f**king c**t."

Michael Ibrahim allegedly threatened his sister Armani Stelio.

This was enough to see Ibrahim charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

We're told the police fact sheet relating to the incident is brief and contains that paragraph but not much on the context of what inspired the alleged spray.

That will likely be argued in court.

But from what we know about the youngest Ibrahim brother, he's an emotional guy and would likely deliver a spray with an equal amount of venom if he stubbed his toe on the edge of his coffee table.

KINGSLEY WALKS

Still on things Ibrahim-related, one of Michael's minions in the smuggling operation that landed him in jail walked free from court this week.

Former Eastern Suburbs private school boy Kingsley Conomos had charges against him tossed after the Commonwealth DPP elected to "no bill" his case.

It was a significant result given all that Conomos was up against in terms of the evidence in the case.

According to evidence heard by the court, Conomos - who owned a Woollahra-based limousine company - had access to trucks and was recorded by an undercover police operation ferrying around illegal cigarettes that Ibrahim had smuggled into Australia.

Conomos was charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The charges against Kingsley Conomos were thrown out of court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper

Prosecutors also had a rollover witness, who can't legally be named, giving evidence against Conomos.

But under cross examination by Conomos' lawyers Paul McGirr and Greg Stanton, the witness gave some conflicting answers that raised eyebrows.

Conomos was accused of transporting cash bags for the operation. But the 45-year-old argued that he had no idea what was in the bags.

Freedom didn't come easily for Conomos, who is one of the rare few who escaped conviction of more than 20 people who were charged out of the AFP's Operation Veyda.

Conomos originally stood trial earlier this year but the jury was discharged after an issue with questions to one of the witnesses. The second attempt at the trial went the distance but ended with the jury being discharged after they were deadlocked on their verdict.

On Thursday, the CDPP elected not to run the trial for the third time and Conomos walked.

GUESS WHO

Which high-profile Sydney identity was included on a police diagram that showed the workings and structure of a high-level drug syndicate?

Investigating police reckon the identity was using their business to launder money and hide drugs in olive oil - one of the products their business uses to conduct their day-to-day business.

The status of the investigation is unknown at the moment because the person at the top of the hierarchy on the diagram is no longer living.

