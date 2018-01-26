'I'm flattered': Ballina Shire's citizen of the year

THE man known as "Sunshine” felt he had "scored a try in the last five minutes” of a rugby league game at yesterday's Ballina Shire Australia Day ceremony.

Proud Bundjalung man, and just as proud South Sydney Rabbitohs supporter, Grahame Marlowe was announced the Ballina Shire Citizen of the Year in front of a packed house at the Lennox Cultural and Community Centre.

"I'm flattered,” the 56-year-old man with disabilities said.

The former Ballina High School volunteers his time to help students with special needs at Ballina High School and Southern Cross School K-12, and will continue that role at the new Ballina Coast High School.

He said he was motivated by the fact that people helped him when he was a student in the special needs' classes.

The nickname Sunshine was passed down via his father, Barry.

He is living up to that nickname by providing sunshine to students by helping them read and encouraging them in sport.

He is always quick with a "G'day” to people he knows while motoring around Ballina on his mobility scooter, which has the South Sydney colours.

While the national conversation in the past week or so has been on changing the date of Australia Day, Mr Marlowe didn't want to get into that discussion.

It was hardly brought up at the Ballina Shire ceremony.

Peter Bishop, who was invited to talk on behalf of his wife, Freda from Lennox Head who was awarded Senior Citizen of the Year, said he wanted Australia Day to stay on January 26.

He then excused himself, saying he often says "politically incorrect” things and upsets people, before finishing which what could have been seen to be a tongue-in-cheek statement: "Bring back the death penalty”.

Mayor Cr David Wright said the days of Australia Day being a commemoration of the arrival of British settlement were "long gone”.

An indigenous smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country were held at the start of the ceremony, with a minute's silence remembering Aboriginal Elders who had passed away.

Round-the-world sailor, Jessica Watson, was the special guest, and spoke about dealing with roll-overs in extremely rough seas in the Atlantic, and the lessons of turning fear into courage.

As part of the Australia Day Honours, Soldiers of Peace International Association Oceania silver medallions and certificates were presented to Allan Thomas, Pauline Maczkowiack and Liz Hill for promoting the interests of the Australian Peacekeeper and Peacemaker Veteran's Association.

The association is the umbrella organisation for the Alstonville-based Veterans Advocacy Centre which supports veterans nationally.