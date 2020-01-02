‘I’m embarrassed’: Lynn slams horrible Heat

The arrival of AB de Villiers cannot come soon enough after the Brisbane Heat capitulated to an embarrassing 40-run loss to the lowly Perth Scorchers on the Gold Coast on Wednesday night.

The New Year failed to bring a new Heat, Brisbane bowled out for 109 in 18.4 overs chasing a modest 150 for victory in front of a packed Metricon Stadium on New Year's Day.

Such was the manner of the defeat that skipper Chris Lynn felt compelled to offer an apology at the end of the game.

Brisbane Heat batsman Chris Lynn after the loss. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm truly embarrassed by that batting performance," he said.

"It's not time to panic, but maybe we have to change our preparation, or our batting line-up or maybe give the guys a rocket.

"You've got to stay calm ... you don't mind when blokes are getting caught on the fence to their strengths but when they're getting out to their weaknesses ... that's the part that really pisses me off.

"We batted basically with our eyes closed ... it just wasn't good enough; we'll have to have a hard look at ourselves and rebound quickly," he said.

The Heat have now lost the three matches they have batted second in this summer.

They have also lost all four matches they have hosted at Metricon Stadium over the past two tournaments, with a bumper crowd of 20,135 not enough to inspire Brisbane to victory.

Scorchers spinner Fawad Ahmed took 4/16. Picture: Getty Images

Lynn's remarkable 94 from 35 balls 10 days ago against the Sixers became a distant memory as the Heat crashed to 7-51 inside 11 overs.

The Scorchers' 6-149 didn't seem like it would be enough against a Heat team coming off a 48-run win after Lynn's sensational last innings in Sydney.

But a trademark batting collapse from Brisbane saw Tom Banton (7), Max Bryant (6), Matt Renshaw (1), Sam Heazlett (12), Jimmy Peirson (6) and Ben Cutting (1) gone after 10 overs.

When Lynn (14) departed in the 11th over with the Heat still needing 99 for victory the game was all but over as Perth claimed only its second win of the tournament.

Fawad Ahmed (3-16) and Ashton Agar (2-16) were the chief destroyers for the Scorchers as spin proved king on the slowing surface.

The Heat still have four games to play before South African superstar de Villiers arrives for the back end of the tournament.

Zahir Khan was a standout performer for the Heat.

In the meantime, the Heat have some tough selection decisions to make.

They have been hurt by the loss of Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, James Pattinson and Mitch Swepson to Australia's Test squad, but that wasn't an excuse for some of the poor decisions as Brisbane once again crumbled chasing a seemingly mediocre total.

Bryant's place in the team has come under the microscope with the Gold Coast product averaging only six after four games.

After losing the toss, Heat recruit Ben Laughlin became the first bowler in Big Bash history to claim 100 wickets, finishing with 2-32 in his best performance since joining Brisbane this summer.

The pick of the Heat bowlers was Afghanistan import Zahir Khan, whose 2-18 from four overs stifled the Scorchers. Zahir also top-scored for the Heat with 21 not out batting at No. 11.

Former Test opener Cameron Bancroft's 50 from 42 balls did the damage for the Scorchers, but contributions from Josh Inglis (27) and Mitchell Marsh (26) ultimately proved to be enough to give Perth a match-winning total.

The Heat travel to Hobart on Thursday to face the Hurricanes on Friday in what shapes as a crucial clash.