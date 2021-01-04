I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 cast revealed

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here Trailer

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here Trailer

And we are off and running. The 2021 I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! line-up has been revealed, or the initial roll out at least.

As previously tipped by Confidential, Jack Vidgen and Paulini Curuenavuli have made the cut.

Game show host Grant Denyer is the biggest name 'celebrity' of the year with Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise reality starlet Abbie Chatfield and The Block's Jess Eva also in the cast.

Hosted by comedian Julia Morris and TV vet Dr Chris Brown, it is the seventh season and the first shot in Australia.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! season seven cast revealed: From left: Ash Williams, Toni Pearen, Travis Varcoe, Paulini, Jess Eva, Mel Buttle, Abbie Chatfield, Grant Denyer and Jack Vidgen

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, usual plans to shoot in South Africa were abandoned in favour of the Murwillumbah northern NSW site where the UK version is usually filmed.

Whereas previous seasons were broadcast live, this season was prerecorded at the end of last year.

The first episode saw nine celebrities unveiled with comedians Ash Williams and Mel Buttle also on the bill, as well as actor Toni Pearen and AFL great Travis Varcoe.

More contestants are expected to be announced over the coming days.

"It doesn't take much for me to cry," Varcoe said in his publicity interview.

It is only early days and already there are romance rumours between Chatfield and Williams.

Williams was upfront with his hopes from the show, declaring he was hopeful to increase his social media numbers from the exposure.

Paulini meanwhile said she doesn't have a game plan going into the 'jungle' camp, where celebrities live off basic rations competing in challenges.

"Just to give everything a go and try to align with really good people," she said.

Here, the celebrities tell Confidential in their own words why they signed up to the show.



Grant Denyer, 43, TV host

I haven't been scared for a while and this show seems to be scare after scare after scare … it will be good to get the heart rate up. I like challenges and I think to be able to push myself beyond my boundaries is something I've always wanted to do and I think this will fill that void.

Grant Denyer

Jack Vidgen, 23, Singer

I jumped at the opportunity. It's something I never thought I would do, but I'm excited to get out of my comfort zone. I'm very pampered and like comfort and luxury so this is going to be a whole new experience. I think the some of the public could perceive me as being fake but that is literally the opposite to who I am as a person. I try to be as real and as genuine as I can.

Jack Vidgen

Jess Eva, 35, radio host, former The Block contestant

Essential skills to get through the show are resilience, tough guts and to remember that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, not the end of the world

Jess Eva

Paulini Curuenavuli, 38, singer

I wanted to challenge myself and push my boundaries.

Paulini Curuenavuli

Toni Pearen, 48, actor and TV host

I am a mum with two kids. This is way out of my comfort zone.

Toni Pearen

Travis Varcoe, 32, AFL great

It doesn't take much for me to cry.

Travis Varcoe.

Abbie Chatfield, 25, reality star

I've never camped, have no intention of camping either, I live alone and basically just take care of myself. The only thing familiar is the reality TV aspect.

Abbie Chatfield

Ash Williams, 38, comedian

The trials will be a push, if I see a huntsman in the shower I don't take a shower for weeks.

Ash Williams

Mel Buttle

Mel Buttle, 38, comedian

I'm looking forward to getting hot as from eating beans for weeks.

