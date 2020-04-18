Queenslanders have been warned even tougher restrictions might be imposed if interstate virus transmissions rise.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged Queenslanders to "stay with us'', despite cabin-fevered locals pleading for authorities to ease coronavirus restrictions and reopen beaches.

And she has warned that even tougher border restrictions might be imposed if interstate virus transmissions rise.

Despite a slowdown in the virus spread, the Premier said there was still at least a month to go before any changes to social distancing rules.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking about the coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Annette Dew

"I am please asking Queenslanders to stay with us on this course for the next month and then we will see how we go," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Premier said other states were likely to make moves on restrictions before Queensland. But she warned the state could have even tougher border restrictions before the outbreak was over, if interstate transmissions grew.

"Don't forget our border measures we put in place have been working, but we need to make sure we get this right," she said. "If we get this wrong it could go horribly wrong."

The Premier was unclear on specific milestones needed for restriction changes, but said the rate of new cases and community transmissions were obvious factors. "I am not going to talk through hypotheticals, please give us the time to do the work,'' she said.

"Let me be clear here, we do not want to see the massive spikes we saw in European countries and in the United States. Anything we will do, we will do absolutely in the best interest of Queenslanders' health. I know these are tough times but we have to take this as a day-by-day, week-by-week, month-by-month proposition.

"I have heard it described like a tightrope. You have to be very careful how we tread into the future. We will be looking at a number of options but I don't want to be giving out any false hope," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Premier hinted at region specific restriction rollbacks.

"Queensland is such as big state, I don't think we can treat the state as a whole during this pandemic," she said.

The slow in growth follows a clear Easter weekend for the Gold Coast when no new cases were detected for three days.

It is understood there are four patients on the Gold Coast in hospital care due to the virus, two of whom are in ICU. Only 115 of the city's cases are active, with 73 people having recovered.

Statewide there are 560 active cases and 442 recoveries, There have been five deaths.

As of Thursday afternoon, 77,727 Queenslanders had been tested for the virus.

Contact tracing is under way for all new cases.

Most cases involve patients who travelled overseas or had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Originally published as 'If we get this wrong it could go horribly wrong'