Idris Elba stokes Bond rumours

British actor, director and executive producer Idris Elba could be in line to take the mantle of James Bond from Daniel Craig. Picture: Stefanie Loos / AFP

BRITISH actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fuelled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond.

According to the New York Post, the star of shows such as The Wire and Luther on Sunday posted an artistic selfie under the words "my name's Elba, Idris Elba," echoing the spy's famous catchphrase.

American film producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role last week, when he told Britain's Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said "it is time" for a non-white actor to play agent 007.

Speculation is afoot that British actor Idris Elba is in line to play James Bond after Daniel Craig turns in his final performance. Picture: AP Photo/File

But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, "Don't believe the HYPE …."

