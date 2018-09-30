Identity of crash victims, one pregnant, revealed

Emergency services on the scene of the fatal crash.

Emergency services on the scene of the fatal crash. Gordon McComiskie

TWO women, one of whom was heavily pregnant with twins, have died and two men are in a critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Sydney's west.

Newlyweds Katherine and Bronco Hoang were passengers in a Nissan Tida - being driven by Mr Hoang's 17-year-old sister - when a Mazda 3 travelling south on the Northern Rd at Orchard Hills collided with their vehicle about 7.40 Friday night.

The impact forced the Nissan backwards with two other vehicles, a Holden utility and a Toyota Corolla suffering minor damage, as the drivers of those vehicles took evasive action to avoid the crash.

Heavily pregnant Katherine and her 17-year-old sister-in-law Anh Hoang, who was driving the Nissan, died at the scene.

Katherine, 23, was pregnant with unborn twins who also died in the crash.

Katherine and Bronco Hoang were expecting the birth of their twins within weeks when Katherine was killed. Facebook

Mr Hoang, 29, was seated in the front passenger seat of the Nissan and taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

Mrs Hoang's best friend Pritisha Shayal told The Sunday Telegraph: "I don't have enough words to describe how beautiful she was; both her and her sister-in-law, who she saw as her own."

The driver of the Mazda, 29-year-old Richard Moananu, was trapped for a short time before being removed and taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition with leg injuries where he remains under police guard.

The 18-year-old man driving the Holden and the 23-year-old woman driving the Toyota, were not injured.

Four cars were involved in the crash. Gordon McComiskie

Meanwhile, a Sydney woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a car hit her and failed to stop.

Police say emergency services were called to Rickard Rd, Bankstown, in the city's southwest, after the woman in her 50s was struck by a black Lexus about 7.45 last night.

The vehicle also struck a traffic control signal and sign post.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man, who later attended Bankstown police station, and seized a damaged, black Lexus that had been parked in Weigand Ave.

The man was later charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, not give particulars to injured person and fail to stop and render assistance.

The man was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court today.