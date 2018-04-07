Menu
Login
News

Iconic pub group has its sights set on local hotel

The Ettamogah group is eyeing off a Northern Rivers venue.
The Ettamogah group is eyeing off a Northern Rivers venue. John McCutcheon
Liana Turner
by

AN ICONIC pub group has been eyeing off a Northern Rivers venue.

A spokesman for the Ettamogah Group has confirmed they have been in discussions with the owners of the Wardell Hotel.

The group was involved with the Ettamogah Pub at Aussie World on the Sunshine Coast, but the venue split from the brand in 2014.

The Wardell Hotel is being eyed off by an iconic brand.
The Wardell Hotel is being eyed off by an iconic brand. Rebecca Lollback

"I can confirm that we have some interest and have had some discussions about a site in Wardell," he said.

"Given we're still in negotiation it's not appropriate to comment further at the moment."

He was unable to comment at this time on what their plans would be for the pub.

The Ettamogah Group is founded on the artworks of cartoonist Ken Maynard, whose illustrations of the "Ettamogah Mob" became famous after being published in The Australasian Post in the 1950s.

Topics:  ettamogah pub wardell hotel

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

HERE is the full list of who can get them (and some who cannot) and details on how to secure those tickets.

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Dunn stable 'couldn't be happier' with preparation of Snitz

Local Partners