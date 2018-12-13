Arnott’s transforms iconic biscuits into Sundaes

You can now enjoy the four new flavours, while watching a movie.

IT'S happening, Australia. Arnott's have released a new range of sundaes that will make us all scream for ice cream (sorry, had to be said).

In true sundae style, the iconic biscuit brand has taken Aussie classics (Tim Tam, Mint Slice, Monte Carlo, Caramel Crowns) to a whole new level by layering each of them with fudge toppings and whipped cream.

But, they're only available at selected Gold Class Event Cinemas across the country (list below)

The new sundae range will include lashes of fudge toppings and whipped cream, plus a selection of iconic Arnott's biscuits to bring to life some of those Aussie biscuit favourites.

"We wanted to create an indulgent, nostalgic movie-treat that smashes together the quintessential flavour of Arnott's classic biscuits with the smooth richness of ice cream," Adam Petta, Event hospitality group director, said.

"We've had so much fun creating the signature sundae collection with Arnott's to bring Australia their favourite Arnott's biscuits in Sundae form."

Vanessa Horton, Arnott's culinary chef, promises ice cream enthusiasts will fall in love with the four indulgent flavours.

They will set you back $25 - so best you share the experience.

It's not the first time the biscuit brand has treated fans to unique flavour collaborations.

Earlier this month, it partnered with fast food outlet Hungry Jack's to offer Arnott's Shapes Barbecue Shaker Chips.

The offer is still on at more than 400 Hungry Jack's restaurants and will cost you $3.50.

Back in July it adapted its most popular items into adorable mini cakes - and everyone lost their minds.

THE FLAVOURS:

Classic Tim Tam: Scoops of creamy vanilla bean and chocolate obsession ice cream, warm chocolate fudge, waffles, malt crispy bits, Tim Tam biscuits, whipped cream and a cherry on top

Minty Mint Slice: Scoops of choc mint and chocolate obsession ice cream, warm chocolate fudge, Mint Slice biscuits, chocolate malt crumble, choc coated wafer crumble bits and whipped cream

Classic Tim Tam.

The Full Monte Carlo: Scoops of creamy vanilla bean and berry ice cream, Monte Carlo biscuits, raspberry crumble, strawberry coulis, vanilla malt crumb, fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Salted Caramel Crowns: Scoops of rock salted caramel ice cream, salted caramel popcorn, malt crumble, Caramel Crown biscuits, warm caramel fudge, whipped cream, honeycomb, classic wafers.

The Full Monte Carlo.

LOCATIONS:

NSW

Bondi Junction

Campbelltown

Castle Hill

George St

Kotara

Macquarie

Miranda

Parramatta

WA

Innaloo

Whitford

SA

Marion

QLD

Carindale

Garden City

Indooroopilly

Loganholme

North Lakes

Pacific Fair

Robina

Southport

Springfield

Kawana

Coomera

Chermside

Minty Mint Slice.