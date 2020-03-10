‘I want to get help. I don’t want to get sentenced to jail’

Jake Parke, 22, remains in custody over the February incident.

Jake Parke, 22, remains in custody over the February incident.

A REPORT will be prepared for the court to consider suitable sentencing options for a man who led police on pursuits involving a stolen car.

Ballina man Jake Parke, 22, had earlier pleaded guilty to the six charges against him, including two counts of engaging in a police pursuit, taking and driving a conveyance without consent, mid-range drink-driving, changing his blood alcohol concentration before a test and driving while disqualified.

His solicitor, Kate Brady, told Byron Bay Local Court on Monday Parke had been found suitable for participation in the Tabulam-based Balund-a intervention program.

That program is available for offenders to participate in after they've lodged guilty pleas, but before they're sentenced.

Parke has been bail refused since his arrest.

But the court heard Balund-a wouldn't be able to accept him straight away.

"(The report) says there wasn't a bed available until July," Ms Brady said.

She asked Magistrate Michael Dakin whether he'd consider granting his bail so that if a vacancy appeared in the interim, her client could enter the program.

Mr Dakin said it was unclear whether there was a lengthy waiting list.

"It says they're currently at capacity," he said.

Ms Brady sought a sentencing assessment report and the court heard Parke could be sentenced the next time he appears in court if a place at Balund-a had not opened up.

When Ms Brady explained this situation to the accused, he said he understood the delay but stressed he didn't want to end up sentenced to a prison term.

"I want to get some help," he said.

"I don't want to get sentenced to jail.

"I'm not getting any help in here.

"I want to go to rehab or something."

Before the matter was adjourned, Parke acknowledged his father, who was sitting in court.

"I love you, thank you for coming to court," Parke said.

Parke was arrested after pursuits which began when he failed to stop the Toyota Yaris he was driving on Woodburn St at Evans Head about 1.55am on Saturday, February 15.

Safety concerns saw the pursuit terminated but police tried to stop him again at Wardell.

Parke was ultimately arrested on Ellis Rd at Alstonville along with three other men, aged 19, 20 and 25 shortly before 2.30pm.

He had been on community corrections orders, issued before Ballina Local Court last September, at the time.

The matter is due back in court next month.