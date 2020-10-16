‘I need to survive’: Kate Ceberano escapes Melbourne

Kate Ceberano has relocated to Sydney in order to be able to perform live.

The proud Melburnian has just finished two weeks in quarantine and has lined up interstate concerts all summer.

"I was so reluctant to leave Melbourne, it's my home. But there's no work for musicians on the horizon in Melbourne," Ceberano said.

"Some parts of Australia really don't understand what it's like to be in Melbourne at the moment. Right now I'll go where the work is because that's what I need to do to survive."

Ceberano was able to base herself in Sydney as her husband Lee Rogers was born in NSW and the pair regularly work between Melbourne and Sydney.

Kate Ceberano takes a selfie in her quarantine hotel, with piano and paints. Picture: Kate Ceberano

Rogers and their daughter Gypsy moved to Sydney between Melbourne lockdowns.

Ceberano stayed in Melbourne and recorded her new album, Sweet Inspiration, in two days. A new single, Hold On, is released on Friday.

After losing all of her live work this year - her main source of income - Ceberano has been taking commissions to paint guitar cases and used the money to finance her "massively expensive" quarantine. She has also been painting while awaiting her freedom.

"I know my fans would rather hear me sing or buy an album, but them buying my paintings has helped keep food on the table," she said.

"Everyone is suffering in the arts community. A lot of the music industry is living hand to mouth right now. It was getting like that for me, so to get a music residency in 2020, after the year we've had, makes my heart sing."

Kate Ceberano has painted guitars by commission. Picture: Lee Rogers

Ceberano will play a Thursday night dinner and show residency at Sydney's Icebergs from October 29 until late January, as well as a gig at Lizottes in Newcastle on November 2 and is busy locking in more dates, including Sunset Sounds with Ian Moss and Richard Clapton on Bribie Island on December 12.

"I want to be home by Christmas, I'd love to think the borders will be open again by then. I want to be in my house, see my mum, see my family. I can't wait to do gigs in Melbourne again, it's my home."

As well as the original Hold On, Sweet Inspiration will feature classic love songs by artists including Peter Allen, Leo Sayer, the Beatles and Paul Weller.

It will be released in February and is available to pre-order and pre-save from today.

"It was a blessed distraction, I'm glad I've got something I was able to produce this year."

cameron.adams@news.com.au

Originally published as 'I need to survive': Kate Ceberano escapes Melbourne