LEGACY: Ballina Coast High School students will be out and about in Ballina selling badges and other merchandise for Legacy Badge Day. Jacqueline Munro

DOZENS of local students have sacrificed some of their learning time to help ease the lives of those who have kept them safe.

This Friday is Legacy Badge Day, and legatees and volunteer secondary students from Ballina Shire schools will be out in the community selling Legacy badges and other merchandise in Ballina, Alstonville and Lennox Head.

The work of Legatees and Legacy began over 100 years ago when diggers in World War 1 made a promise to their mates who had fallen in battle, that they would look after "the missus and the kids.”

In 2018, Ballina Division of Legacy continues in this tradition assisting widows and families.

One such student helping out is Kyan Courtney, who is already planning on enlisting in the military himself once he is old enough.

Kyan's family have had a long history of serving in the military, and the Year 8 student said that he didn't hesitate to sign up to sell Legacy badges.

"I just want to help out and give back however I can,” he said.

Some of those supported by Ballina Legacy are children of school age and younger, as well as adult disabled dependants of Legacy widows.

"On Friday, September 7 buying a badge or other item will enable Legacy to make a huge positive impact on those Ballina Shire families who are left to face life without a partner or parent,” Ballina Legacy's Ros Mayberry said.

"You not only support Legacy welfare activities but also it is a token of your appreciation for the sacrifice made by Australian defence forces.”

Badges and other merchandise will be on sale around Ballina Shire in both static stalls at shopping centres, aged care facilities and Ballina Hospital, but the students will also be walking around selling badges.