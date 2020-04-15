Menu
Melissa Ligonis’s life has been turned upside by corona­virus. She has cystic ­fibrosis and says it is unlikely she would survive if she got it.
Health

‘I honestly don’t think I would survive’

by Olivia Shying
15th Apr 2020 6:37 PM
Melissa Ligonis's life has been turned upside by corona­virus. The single mother from Armstrong Creek lives with cystic ­fibrosis and says it is unlikely she would survive if she contracted COVID-19.

A few weeks ago Ms Ligonis feared she had the potentially deadly virus and was desperately waiting test results.

The results came back negative - but she tested positive for pneumonia and ­because of the risk of contracting COVID-19, was not able to go to hospital to seek medical treatment.

Melissa Ligonis opens up on her experience with Cystic Fibrosis. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Melissa Ligonis opens up on her experience with Cystic Fibrosis. Picture: Peter Ristevski

"If I was to get coronavirus it would severely impact me - I honestly don't think I would survive," Ms Ligonis said.

"I should be in hospital now but I can't go in, I can't have a chest X-ray or a CT scan ­because it is too much of a risk.

"It is definitely a very scary time for me right now."

Ms Ligonis is receiving around-the-clock care from her specialist team at The ­Alfred via the telehealth system but said not being able to go to hospital was worrying.

The mother of two is urging people to take social distancing regulations seriously.

"Cystic fibrosis is a prime example of being an invisible disease," Ms Ligonis said.

"I am pretty sure there would be other people out there who have friends and family who are immuno compromised and are at real risk.

"What might be a mild illness for you could be critical for someone else."

Ms Ligonis said everyone must "stick together", stay at home and do what they can to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Originally published as 'I honestly don't think I would survive'

