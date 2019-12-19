‘I had no right’: Man guilty of sex assault, bestiality

A man is being sentenced for bestiality, sexual and indecent assault, stalking and other offences. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

A BANGALOW man who repeatedly raped dogs, broke into an elderly woman's home and assaulted her, stole copious amounts of underwear and secretly filmed a large number of people, including children, in their own homes has told the court he regrets his crimes.

But Dean Anthony Sellenthin, 43, expressed the same regret when he was sentenced for other peep-and-pry offences in 2006.

Faced with a more serious set of 83 offences including bestiality, indecent assault and sexual assault, Judge John North said Sellenthin "presents now … as a more dangerous man than he did to the court in 2006" when he faced Lismore District Court for a sentencing hearing yesterday.

The offences, which Sellenthin filmed, took place between 2012 and 2017 in the Byron Shire area and he also stole a large amount of underwear from various locations.

This is despite having completed a sex offenders' program last time he was imprisoned.

A further 83 offences will be taken into account when he's sentenced.

When asked how he'd address a now-deceased, vision impaired elderly woman he attacked, Sellenthin told the court he was "deeply sorry".

"I had no right to invade her home, to assault her," he said.

"I had no right to make her feel unsafe."

Sellenthin said he "can't explain" his inclination toward bestiality but told the court all of his offending began afresh after he started using drugs again.

"I'm disgusted just thinking about how my life got to that point," he said.

"I think with the right services and programs I will not reoffend.

"I want it to stop".

Under cross-examination, Sellenthin accepted he was aware drug use contributed to his offending as far back as 2006, although this was at odds with a recent psychological report stating he came to this realisation in 2017.

The Crown prosecutor argued Sellenthin had an "impulsive proclivity" to commit serious offences.

"The seriousness of Mr Sellenthin's behaviour is really the large number of offences, the large number of victims and the time period over which the offences took place," he said.

"Really, no one was safe, even in their own homes … from Mr Sellenthin."

Defence barrister Jason Watts, who noted his client's production of child abuse material involved no physical contact with the victims, asked Judge North to impose an aggregate sentence.

Sellenthin has been bail refused since his arrest on November 22, 2017.

The sentencing hearing continues today.