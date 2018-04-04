Secrets of an $82-an-hour nude cleaner

A PROFESSIONAL nude cleaner has revealed what really goes on inside her clients' homes.

Sia Rodney signed up to Naturist Cleaners more than a year ago as a fun way to earn some extra cash.

The 28-year-old was one of the first cleaners on the company's books - and she earns a whopping $82 per hour.

Ms Rodney, from Derby, England, told the Derby Telegraph her husband had been supportive of her new career and that she feels "very natural" being naked - even in front of total strangers.

She said she got into the unique industry thanks to a suggestion from her personal trainer.

"I have no problems with getting naked anywhere," Ms Rodney explained.

"My personal trainer saw the gig advertised and just said: 'Why don't you go and do this. You've come a long way with your fitness, why don't you go and show it off?'

"I asked my partner, thinking he wouldn't be on board, but he said it kind of suited me because I'm always naked - everywhere in the house - and I might as well get paid for it."

Ms Rodney then went through the usual job application process.

"I had a Skype interview, sent some pictures. Then there was a conversation to make sure I was comfortable with the job and knew what the rules were," she said.

"I understood that, if anyone gets out of line, I need to call [Naturist Cleaners founder] Laura.

"The first client she sent me to was someone who booked before. She let me know that so I would feel comfortable. They ended up being a regular client."

The mother-of-three said most clients were either nudists themselves, or people who were interested in trying out the nudist lifestyle.

Nude cleaner Sia Rodney says there is nothing sexual about the service she provides. Picture: iStock

"The first people like that were a husband and wife who were in their 60s and wanted to start going to nudist places," Ms Rodney told the publication.

"I went there a few times and they ended up booking a round the world trip to visit nudist beaches and have some fun. I guess in that sense my visits worked."

So how does the process work?

According to the Naturist Cleaners website, clients make an online booking after deciding how long they need the cleaner for, as well as any preferences they may have regarding the cleaner.

The company then sends photos of several recommended cleaners based on the client's preferences.

The client decides who they want, and the cleaner then arrives at the designated time "respectably dressed" before disrobing privately, and getting to work on any domestic chores needed.

The company has clear rules designed to protect the safety of its cleaners, and founder Laura Smith told the Derby Telegraph there was nothing sexual or sleazy about the service.

Clients are strictly forbidden from filming or taking photos of the cleaners, for example, and the company never passes on any personal details of the cleaners to clients.

Ms Rodney said she had never had any negative experiences with a client.

"When I first get there, sometimes you think are they asking me the rules because they want to push your limits. But every time I explain the rules and they pretty much understand," she said.

"I really enjoy it. It's nice going to talk to people interested in similar things. Naturists tend to be interested in things like the environment and recycling. Hippies I guess, like me - I have that attitude."

The website says it is "always looking for new part-time people to work for us as naturist cleaners" and that people of all ages and figures were welcome to apply.

Ms Smith said while the company did hire male nude cleaners, females were far more popular with clients.

