Menu
Login
HELPING OTHERS: Casino's Oke Anderson donated $10,000 to Joel North who has brain cancer.
HELPING OTHERS: Casino's Oke Anderson donated $10,000 to Joel North who has brain cancer. Susanna Freymark
Lifestyle

'I don't want to see his kid born without a father'

by Susanna Freymark
10th Apr 2019 12:00 AM

CASINO'S Oke Anderson read the story in the Northern Star about Joel North needing an urgent operation for a brain tumour.

He counted up the money he had collected in his wheelbarrow and was able to take $10,000 cash in an envelope to a grateful Mr North and family.

Mr Anderson collects money, usually for children with brain cancer, by wheeling his wheelbarrow with a giant teddy bear in it, around the streets of Casino.

"I want to support the kids," Mr Anderson said.

"An old bugger like me doesn't matter any more."

He has only been in Casino for a year and previously did the same thing in Sydney.

Mr North will be operated on by famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo on April 15.

"I'll drive to Sydney on Friday to see him before his op," Mr Anderson said.

He has met Charlie Teo three times, he said.

"Charlie couldn't believe I was raising all this money."

Mr Anderson was moved by the plight of the North family.

"His wife is pregnant and I don't want to see his kid born without a father," he said.

Mr Anderson's wife died a year and a half ago but he continues his wheelbarrow quest to raise money for brain cancer.

He plans to walk from Casino to Sydney if he is strong enough, he said.

A friend of weatherman TV announcer Tim Bailey, he is hoping to publicise his journey to raise even more money for brain cancer.

More Stories

health life saving operation parenting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    News FIREFIGHTERS rushed to evacuate homes when a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit