I choose you! Ariana Grande has gotten a tattoo of Pokemon Eevee. Picture: AP
Ariana Grande’s nerdy new tattoo

by Staff reporter
15th Jan 2019 12:42 PM

Pop star Ariana Grande has added a super nerdy tattoo to her body art collection, sharing her appreciation for "catching 'em all" with the world.

The Thank U, Next singer showed off her new ink on Instagram last night, a drawing of Pokemon character Eevee.

Ariana Grande shared an Instagram story of her latest tattoo, a drawing of Pokemon Eevee. Picture: Instagram
Ariana Grande shared an Instagram story of her latest tattoo, a drawing of Pokemon Eevee. Picture: Instagram

 

The new tattoo was done by Los Angeles based artist Kane Navasard.

"For the best Pokemon trainer in the gain," Navasard wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Grande's inner arm work.

Grande's new tatt comes after she confessed she was a little addicted to Nintendo's latest Pokemon game.

When asked what games she played on her Nintendo Switch, she replied: "Honestly. Yesterday I had a day off and I played Pokemon Let's Go Eevee for fifteen hours. Honestly."

According to her fan page, Grande has 31 tattoos and has so far had three covered up.

It's understood she first got inked at 18, in 2012 - that tattoo was a heart on her toe.

Ariana Grande is said to have 31 tattoos and has had three removed in the past. Most of them aren’t easy to spot. Picture: AP
Ariana Grande is said to have 31 tattoos and has had three removed in the past. Most of them aren’t easy to spot. Picture: AP

Her other tattoos include a crescent moon, the word 'baby-doll', the letter 'A', a bee (for victims of the Manchester suicide bombings), a cloud and a lightning bolt.

The Pokemon tattoo isn't he first 'nerdy' one either. Late last year she got 9 ¾ on her finger in reference to Harry Potter.

I choose you! Ariana Grande has celebrated her love of Pokemon with an Eevee tattoo. Picture: Supplied
I choose you! Ariana Grande has celebrated her love of Pokemon with an Eevee tattoo. Picture: Supplied

