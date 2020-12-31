Menu
‘I can’t breathe’: Mum strikes lotto gold

31st Dec 2020 12:37 PM
A CAIRNS mum will start 2021 as the city's newest millionaire after scoring division one in Wednesday's Gold Lotto draw.

The Edmonton woman held one of four division-one winning entries and takes home $1 million.

Her win caps off a lucky year for the Far North, which is one of the country's top lottery hot spots after multiple division-one successes, including a $20 million windfall in November.

A whopping $30,627,552.12 was scored from 12 division-one lottery winning entries across the Far North between December 1, 2019 and November 30, 2020.

 

Kathy, Phong and Vincent Nguyen from Edmonton Tobacco Station celebrate the win.
Kathy, Phong and Vincent Nguyen from Edmonton Tobacco Station celebrate the win.

The latest winner said she had been playing the same numbers for years.

"I don't know what to say," she said when her win was confirmed.

"I can't breathe.

"What a way to start the New Year."

The woman said she planned to use the money to set up her family and she would love to go on a holiday.

"I just want to go paradise for a day or so."

The winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Station Edmonton.

 

 

Originally published as 'I can't breathe': Cairns mum strikes lotto gold

