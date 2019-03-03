Outlandish physical marvel stuns US again

DK Metcalf is becoming more appealing by the day.

The 21-year-old shredded football phenomenon was already on everyone's radar before heading to the NFL Combine and the crazy numbers he's put up in Indianapolis will only rev up the hype.

The 1.9m-tall son of former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf set tongues wagging early in the combine when he tipped the scales at 103.4kg and boasted the ludicrously low figure of 1.6 per cent body fat. For context, the average body fat percentage of wide receivers is reportedly 12 per cent, and it's speculated that to be below two per cent is not even healthy.

The physically blessed wide receiver also measured a wingspan of 2.1m but all those numbers were overshadowed when Metcalf was given his chance to show off what his ripped rig can actually do.

As testing continued for the plethora of NFL hopefuls desperate to improve their chances on draft day, Metcalf stood out above the rest.

The Ole Miss product racked up a crazy 27 reps on the bench press, where players are required to work with a bar and weights that, combined, add up to a tick over 100kg. Players on the offensive and defensive lines would be thrilled with that effort but for a wide receiver to pull that off is mind-blowing.

Metcalf (far left) is built like someone from another planet.

Then for a man of Metcalf's size to do what he did in the 40-yard dash adds further to his growing legend. He blitzed the event, running it in 4.33 seconds - tied for second fastest of any receiver or running back this year.

One commentator called it "an absurd time" for anyone, but even more unbelievable when it came from someone with Metcalf's beefed up frame.

According to NFL research, the time was the fastest ever recorded at a combine by someone weighing at least 102kg since official data started to be tracked in 2003.

"I saw two or three scouts look at their stopwatch and show other scouts as if, 'Hey did you get that? Am I reading this right?'" another commentator said.

Two others simply said: "Wow."

Oh, and his vertical jump? A casual 40.5 inches - or 1.03m - if you don't mind.

Even those running the NFL's officials Twitter account were in awe, calling Metcalf's workout - which you can see in the video below - "insane".

Everyone could see how much Metcalf's performance meant to him. He said he shouldn't even be at the combine because of a neck injury he suffered last year and he became emotional when calling his mum after his 40-yard split.

"She told me she was proud of me so I started breaking down crying after that," he said.

Just as impressive as his physical traits is his attitude. Despite his crazy numbers, Metcalf wanted more.

"I didn't do as good as I wanted to (in the bench press). I was hoping I'd get 30 but I missed a few reps," Metcalf said.

"I missed a few spots on my chest."

And for the vertical leap? "Still mad at that one. I wanted like a 42. I got high standards for myself so I wanted 42," he said.

But Metcalf was happy to accept some plaudits when it came to him scorching the turf in his 40-yard sprint, saying: "I shocked myself on this one. I'm not supposed to be here because of my neck injury last year but to be able to have this opportunity just to perform is all a blessing."

It was a run that caught the attention of NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Ty Hill, while the New York Jets also watched on in amazement.

America was in awe of the jaw-dropping numbers. For The Win called Metcalf's 40-yard dash "unreal", his vertical leap "outrageous" and his bench press "beyond impressive".

A headline for The Ringer said Metcalf was "basically the Hulk" while USA Today writer Luke Easterling couldn't get enough of the man mountain as he referenced his "ridiculous numbers".

Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports said a photo of Metcalf with his shirt off made him look "more like a superhero than a normal human being" and Bleacher Report was also full of praise after the young gun delivered "one of the most extraordinary combine workouts in recent memory".

"If you think Metcalf is just some Instagram model and workout warrior, you're wrong," Mike Tanier wrote. "He is an excellent football player as well. He has great hands, is impossible to jam on the line, knows how to fake out a defender and gets the job done as a blocker.

"Are we sure he's not a comic book superhero?"

In an article for The Fan Cleveland, Daryl Ruiter said: "Metcalf is a physical freak - a chiselled sculpture for one, an incredible athlete second."

But it's not all rosy for Metcalf. He put up a disappointing time of 4.5 seconds on his short shuttle run, which was well behind almost all the other wide receivers strutting their stuff at the combine, and he finished his three-cone drill in 7.38 seconds, which wasn't crash hot.

But still, Metcalf's hopes of going high in the first round of the draft have only improved after his recent showing.