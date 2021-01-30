Husk has some exciting news for rum and gin lovers

Husk Distillers are about to launch a new spirit, Husk Botanic.

Husk Distillers began as a rum distillery, nestled among cane fields in North Tumbulgum.

It was their innovative colour-changing Ink Gin that launched them into serious fame, but they’re getting back to their roots with their newest release.

Husk Botanic is, like their other rums, a cane-based spirit, but in gin-like style it’s infused with botanicals including grapefruit peel, native lemon myrtle and strawberry gum leaves.

On the distillery’s website, the makers say the spirit has “botanicals layered through it, a sweet and zesty contemporary spirit that will challenge your perception of white rum and possibly even convert gin lovers to the rummier side of life”.

Husk Botanic is launching in bottle shops from Monday, February 1 but you can pre-order online direct from the business.

Husk Distillers have meanwhile taken out first place in the Covent Garden Hottest 100 Gins of 2020 with Ink Gin, and sixth place with their Sloe & Berry gin.

Brookies Dry Gin claimed ninth place.