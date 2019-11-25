Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Hunt for man who threw a bag of poo

by Stephanie Bedo
25th Nov 2019 1:59 PM

A bus driver was left with poo smeared on his face and jacket after a man threw a bag of faeces at him.

Police are hunting the man who threw the plastic bag at the driver about 9.40pm on November 13 in Melbourne.

The driver had stopped in Harvest Home Road at Greenfields Drive in Wollert when the man approached the door and threw the bag.

"The driver was struck with excrement on his face and jacket," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Sections of the bus interior were also impacted but no passengers were affected.

"The offender ran off in an unknown direction."

 

A man police want to speak to.
A man police want to speak to.

The male was perceived to be caucasian, aged about 30-40 years, of medium height and build with a fair complexion and beard.

He was described as wearing a beige beanie, a yellow and black hi-vis jumper with its hood up, and dark pants with a white stripe down each leg.

Investigators have released images in the hope someone may be able to identify the man.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

editors picks faeces melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        14 fantastic things to do this week

        premium_icon 14 fantastic things to do this week

        Whats On CAROLS, shows and more... it's starting to feel a lot like Christmas...

        Good vibes coming to town as health food shop opens

        premium_icon Good vibes coming to town as health food shop opens

        Business "We want people to come and feel happy”

        BUSHFIRES: Myall Creek Road burned more than 67,000ha

        BUSHFIRES: Myall Creek Road burned more than 67,000ha

        Breaking Watch & Act: Myall Creek Road Fire Update as of 3:11pm Sunday

        PHOTOS: Byron on board for Bight

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Byron on board for Bight

        News Hundreds paddle out to be heard