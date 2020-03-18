Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic Queensland Police Service.
Generic Queensland Police Service. Zizi Averill
News

Hundreds of QLD police to graduate and deploy early

Jack Evans
by
18th Mar 2020 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan's office has confirmed the graduations of police recruits will be fast tracked by two weeks in a two-pronged approach to protect the community and QPS from COVID-19 issues.
Graduates were expected to be sworn in on April 2 but will now be sworn in as early as Friday and sent to their respective posts.
A spokesman from the minister's office said the two advantages were to protect those studying in close quarters on QPS training campuses, but also bolster numbers to support existing QPS staff, some of whom are expected to fall ill.
The spokesman said the key disadvantage for the early graduation would be that it will not be a larger scale ceremony but rather a behind close doors affair.
Sources from within the affected round of police recruits said there was only one round of interviews and fitness testing before they were originally expected to graduate.
It is estimated around 350 recruits will enter the Queensland Police Force as graduate officers. 

covid-19 mark ryan queensland police queensland police academy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Third COVID-19 case in Northern NSW, health boss confirms

        premium_icon Third COVID-19 case in Northern NSW, health boss confirms

        News THERE has been another positive coronavirus result, according to the chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District.

        Airline calls for help as virus impacts industry

        premium_icon Airline calls for help as virus impacts industry

        News PAGE MP Kevin Hogan acknowledges the airline industry will suffer due to...

        Water safe to swim in? We won’t know until summer

        premium_icon Water safe to swim in? We won’t know until summer

        News BALLINA Shire Council only carries out water testing during summer - and Cr Jeff...

        How coronavirus has impacted cinemas

        premium_icon How coronavirus has impacted cinemas

        News DESPITE some operational changes, local cinemas are still open.