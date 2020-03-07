Hundreds honour firefighting heroes

Heroic firefighters, SES volunteers, armed forces and animal rescue charities have all been honoured in a parade through the streets.

QUEENSLAND'S firefighting heroes have been honoured at a parade in the city's CBD, following the recent horror bushfire season.

The bushfire relief ticker-tape parade kicked off in Brisbane CBD about 10am, followed by a special ceremony where the keys to the city were presented to volunteer firefighters.

Wendy Ganley, 58, and her daughter Heather Morrison, 35 - both volunteer members of the Rescue Collective - and granddaughter, Amelia Morrison, 4, joined the parade after helping to rescue local wildlife caught up in the fires.

Bushfire relief ticker-tape parade in Brisbane for firefighters, defence forces, emergency services, wildlife carers and volunteers who provided relief efforts during the recent bushfires. Pic Mark Cranitch

The Maryborough resident said she and her young daughter moved injured animals to safety and supplied "all she could" including towels and medical supplies.

"Amelia's young but she knew we needed to help the animals," Ms Morrison said.

"She knew the fires were happening and she was really worried but I told her we're going to do all we can to help."

Ms Morrison said she and her daughter joined The Rescue Collective - a volunteer initiative to help rescue bushfire affected animals - after she found the group through Facebook in about October last year.

"In fact, this is the first time we're meeting everyone in person," she said.

"We're here to support this amazing team but people need to know this isn't over.

"This is ongoing and the animals still need our help."