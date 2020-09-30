Menu
Amanda Holden and her controversial dress.
Offbeat

Hundreds complain about revealing dress

by Victoria Taylor, The Sun
30th Sep 2020 2:49 PM

UK TV star Amanda Holden has hit back at viewers who complained in their hundreds about her 'nipple flashing' outfit.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was accused of showing too much on the family-friendly talent show and drew 235 viewer complaints to Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator.

Amanda Holden’s dress sparked hundreds of complaints.
But the 49-year-old star denied any such nipple flashing in a message on her Instagram today.

She commented alongside a complaint about her frock with a laughing emoji and joked: "Mmmm really?! Who has nipples this close to their cleavage?!"

 

Amanda Holden responds to the uproar.
RELATED: Amanda Holden says Jimmy Saville propositioned her when she was in hospital

She continued: "FYI. A boned corset dented the girls all night."

Amanda stepped out in the eye-popping dress with a blue low-cut off the shoulder gown, which had a thigh high split.

Some viewers thought that the blonde had revealed more than she bargained for due to her hands and microphone's shadow - combined with unfortunate lighting:

 

Amanda Holden’s controversial dress.
Multiple fans took to social media to express their shock at what they thought they were seeing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Others defended the star and pointed out that, while low cut, the dress was not causing a wardrobe malfunction:

 

 

 

Amanda is no stranger to dividing fans with her Britain's Got Talent outfits, sparking viewer complaints in the past for her racy dresses.

She has said previously about her body: "My t*ts seem to become the show's biggest talking point every year.

"We've had plenty of complaints apparently, but none from home, let me tell you," she continued, referring to husband Chris Hughes.

 

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Hundreds complain about revealing dress

