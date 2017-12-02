Menu
Hundreds of 'bikies' to descend on Ballina, Lismore

The 2016 event had record numbers. Alina Rylko
The Northern Rivers Ulysses Club is hosting their annual Charity Toy Run on Sunday with all proceeds going to local charity, Our Kids.

Our Kids raises funds to purchase paediatric equipment for Lismore Base Hospital to help keep children local when needing medical care.

The Charity purchases equipment for families or community who care for children with special needs.

Santa will be there on the day for the children and for breakfast before the toy runs starts at Ballina Seagulls Leagues Club.

Breakfast from 8am, with the ride to depart at 10am from Ballina Seagulls Leagues Club, arriving at Harold Fredrick's Car Park in Lismore at 10.30 to hand over the toys to Our Kids.

