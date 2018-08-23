Tragic reason gentle teen took his life

Sister Hayley says goodbye to little brother Angus Prior, 18, at his funeral at Pittwater Uniting church. Picture: Adam Yip.

HUNDREDS of people attended the funeral of northern beaches teenager Angus Prior, who was described as gentle and goofy with luscious locks and a cheeky smile.

Angus Prior took his own life on August 11. Picture: Supplied.

The 18-year-old apprentice landscaper from Warriewood - in Sydney's northern beaches - took his own life on August 11.

He had been struggling to deal with the death of his best friend Oscar Valentin, also known as OJ, who died in a car accident in Mudgee in April.

On every seat there was a card from Avalon Youth Hub with a phone number for anyone who needed support in the wake of Mr Prior's death.

Among the mourners were father Geoff, mum Judi, both 55, and sister Hayley, 23, as well as former pupils of Pittwater High, Mater Maria and Mona Vale Public School, where Mr Prior previously attended and representatives of Newport Rugby Club, where he played for many years.

Manly Sea Eagles Jake and Tom Trbojevic were also among the congregation, as they knew

Parents Judi and Geoff Prior farewell their son Angus at Pittwater Uniting Church. Picture: Adam Yip.

Mr Prior who was friends of their youngest brother.

Family and friends at Pittwater Uniting Church heard how Mr Prior's death was a "moment of madness" that had "brought such sadness", according to family friend Bruce Wilson, who gave the eulogy, along with Bob Jamieson.

Pastor and family friend Paul Bucknell said Mr Prior's father had told him "Angus would have regretted that moment".

"It was a permanent solution to a temporary problem," he said.

The initials of besties Oscar Valentin, known as OJ, and Angus Prior, written on a skateboard at the funeral of Pittwater Uniting church. Picture: Adam Yip.

Mr Prior's father paid tribute to his only son by telling funny stories about what the pair got up to through their joint love of football and skiing. He also described how his son loved skating at Mona Vale Skate Park.

He added that his son was a "typical Aussie male who would never ask for your help".

"He will be forever young, 18 forever," he said.

"Rock on Angus. It was the best 18 years of our lives."

Some of the many young faces at the funeral of Angus Prior, 18. Picture: Adam Yip.

A letter written to Mr Prior by his mum Judi was read to the congregation by Mr Jamieson.

"You grew up to be such as soft, sensitive, caring child," she wrote.

She described how when he was younger they would lie on her bed and look though food magazines planning meals for the week ahead and that he was particularly concerned about what they would be having for dessert.

Best mate Oscar Valentin, 18, of Elanora Heights, who died after a 4WD rolled over on a property at Cudgegong. Picture: Supplied.

She also wrote how the last few months had been hard for him since Mr Valentin's death.

"Angus, I know the past few months have been so very hard for you and it broke my heart to see you hurting so much," she wrote.

Sister Hayley says goodbye to her baby brother. Mourners wrote on the coffin. She wrote: ‘I love you baby boy, keep shining HP’. Picture: Adam Yip.

"I think I can safely say Angus you have been the best son I could have ever have hoped for.

"I will always remember your cheeky smile.

"I will always love you and hold you close to my heart.

"Bye my darling, stay young forever, love mum."

His sister Hayley, 23, also gave a tearful tribute to her little brother "with luscious locks".

"I can still remember when you were born, I was so excited to have a baby brother," she said.

Mourners of Angus Prior, 18, at Pittwater Uniting church. Picture: Adam Yip.

"You were beautiful, loving, gentle and caring - a goofy young boy."

His friend Angus Williams said following Mr Valentin's death, he and Mr Prior had spent hours together trying to comfort one another.

"Angus and Oscar shared the same positive attitude," he said.

Angus Prior, 18, of Warriewood, was best friends with Oscar Valentin, of Elanora Heights, who died in April, 2018 in a car accident. Recently he got a tribute tattoo done in memory of his mate. Picture: Supplied.

"If you are struggling talk to someone because it saves lives."

Avalon Youth Hub has a team of counsellors. Call 0487 936 875 or email help@avalonyouthhub.org.au.

Lifeline also has trained counsellors 13 11 14.