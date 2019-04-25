Humiliating reality of sex on Bachelor

Thomas Perras and Megan Marx sharing a kiss on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017.

Thomas Perras and Megan Marx sharing a kiss on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017.

A FORMER Bachelor in Paradise contestant has lifted the lid on the very awkward process involved with hooking up on the reality dating show.

Keira Maguire, who appeared in the 2016 season of The Bachelor and last year's Bachelor in Paradise, revealed on her podcast The Buzz a scandal in the US version caused stringent new rules to be enforced on the show.

Maguire began dating Jarrod Woodgate in Paradise last year.

Production was briefly suspended on the 2017 season following an allegedly intoxicated sexual incident in a spa between two contestants.

It made international headlines and had a knock-on effect for the franchise in Australia, according to Maguire.

The reality TV star - who began dating now-boyfriend Jarrod Woodgate in Paradise - explained all couples were forced to announce their sexual intentions on camera.

"On the island you need to physically ask the producers for consent - you need to actually say (it) to the camera," Maguire said.

"So, if you're walking into a room and the producers see you, they get the camera out and say, you need to say to the camera, 'I give consent' to have any kind of sexual intercourse."

Ali Oetjen and Grant Kemp were another couple to emerge from the inaugural season, although they’ve since split.

Maguire added condoms were left in every contestant's room.

She claimed when she went into her room with Jarrod during their season, there were condoms placed on her dresser.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, I know you're trying to practise safe sex but really'," she said.

When grilled by her co-hosts on whether she and Jarrod had actually been intimate on the show, Maguire was very firm.

"I can tell you right now that Jarrod and I did not have sex on that island," she said.

"There was no way that was going to happen. And we were there for the whole two months, so if we can hold it together, so can they."