Huge milestone for Woodburn, Wardell, Broadwater bypass

THE Woodburn, Broadwater, Wardell bypass hit a huge milestone with another 34km of the new Pacific Highway opened today.

Page MP Kevin Hogan and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and NSW Minister for Regional Transport to the Northern Rivers for the occasion.

The bypass is expected to be open in time for school holidays.

The deputy prime minister said that this would help relieve traffic pressure commonly experienced in the area during holiday time.

The bypass is part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina project and will mean 131 of 155km project will be open to the public.

Construction is continuing between Devils Point and Woodburn to the south on the remaining 15km.

Motorists are urged to be aware of new traffic conditions.