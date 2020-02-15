Huge fine increase for selfish parking act

Qld drivers to cop increased fine for illegally parking in disabled parking bays. Picture: Richard Gosling

Many motorists would agree that taking up a disabled parking spot despite not having a permit is one of the most inconsiderate parking offences a driver can commit.

Despite most motorists doing the right thing, there are still drivers that continue to illegally park in these designated spots.

In order to try and deter these selfish road users one state is set to introduce tough new penalties for this offence.

The Queensland Government has introduced new legislation that will see the fine for drivers who illegally park in spaces reserved for people with disabilities more than doubled.

Under the new rules the current fine will increase from $266 to $533.

The overhaul will also see about 18,000 more people eligible to apply for a disability permit by including those who are vision impaired.

Queensland is cracking down on drivers who illegally park in disabled parking spots. Picture: Richard Gosling

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the government would work to put the changes in place by mid-2020.

"Drivers who illegally occupy disability parking spaces should expect to be harshly penalised," Mr Bailey said.

"Expanding the permit criteria to include people who are legally blind means about 18,000 more Queenslanders could require these spaces.

"We believe there are enough spaces to cater for that added demand, but we also need to hit the message home that taking up spaces reserved for people with a disability is unacceptable.

"It's arrogant and selfish behaviour that the community does not support.

"If you do it, you will pay dearly for it."

These changes will bring Queensland into line with New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, which both include legal blindness as a criteria in their permit schemes.

Driver must display a disability parking permit when parking in these bays. Picture: Bill Hearne

This increased penalty will make it the third largest fine for parking in an area reserved for those with a disability.

The ACT has the harshest penalty for this offence, with a $600 fine, while NSW comes in second with a $572 fine.

If you are caught breaking this rule in South Australia you can cop a $450 fine.

In Tasmania and Victoria you will have to fork out $168 and $165 in fines.

Illegally taking up a disabled parking spot in the Northern Territory will cost you $135 and in Western Australia it will result in a $120 fine.

SYDNEY DRIVER CAUGHT OUT

Yet another example of a selfish driver flouting disabled parking bay rules emerged on Thursday, sparking fury among other motorists.

A photo of a white 4WD with a trailer was snapped parking across two disabled parking spots at a car park in Bayview Park on Sydney's northern beaches.

The driver was caught parking across not one, but two disabled parking bays. Picture: Noddy Pauline/Downrigger Shop

The picture was shared to a local tackle store's Facebook page, the Downrigger Shop, leaving other drivers less than impressed.

"That's some next level ignorance," one person said.

"He must be the most important person in the world," another wrote.

The person who took the photo told the shop there were more than 30 trailer parking spots right next to the boat ramp which the driver had to go straight past to get to the disabled bays.

Thankfully the driver's selfish act didn't go unpunished, with a $572 penalty noticed left on their windscreen.

However, some users thought they should have been given another fine for taking up two spaces.