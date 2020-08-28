Menu
The first flight from Dubbo arrives at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
News

Huge boost for Ballina airport as Dubbo route kicks off

Javier Encalada
28th Aug 2020 3:25 PM
THE Northern Rivers is the place to be in NSW these days.

To confirm that, regional airline FlyPelican started direct flights between Dubbo and Ballina today.

The new seasonal route is the second new destination for the airport, following the commencement of direct flights to Canberra in July.

The airline will offer two weekly services between Ballina and Dubbo on Mondays and Fridays, with start up fares from $149 per seat, one way.

The regional airline based in Newcastle operates a fleet of 19 seat British Aerospace Jetstream 32 aircraft.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport manager Julie Stewart said the new route was a welcome addition to the growing number of local services to regional NSW.

“It’s very exciting news that FlyPelican recognises the need for better transport links within regional NSW, and supporting our community by introducing this new service,” she said.

“This will provide a much-needed boost to our local economy through tourism opportunities, as well as creating jobs.”

Northern Rivers residents will not only be able to visit family and friends in Dubbo, but it will allow them to access the region’s many attractions, including the award-winning Taronga Western Plains Zoo, the natural beauty of Wellington Caves, the Dish in Parkes, and the wineries of Mudgee.

Bookings for the new Dubbo direct service are available via flypelican.com.au

ballina byron gateway airport dubbo flypelican northern rivers business news northern rivers tourism
Ballina Shire Advocate

