Howling winds made for tough day on the bike

CHARACTER BUILDING: Howling headwinds, rain contributed to "character building" conditions for the third round of the Shire Shootout, the Keith Hall Handicap on Match 7, which was won by Ballina Bicycle Club rider Murray Wilkinson.

A BALLINA cyclist who used to compete against Cadel Evans had to overcome howling headwinds, rain and some determined opponents to take out the handicap event which formed round three of the Shire Shootout on Saturday.

Ballina Bicycle Club B Grade rider Murray Wilkinson’s blue and orange jersey was soon visible at the front of the pack, and he stayed there to claim the best time and win the prestigious Keith Hall Handicap in 1:07:30.

Wilkinson, 49, said it was a a “tough day” on the 20km course, which started in Wardell and went north along the Richmond River.

“I had a four-minute delay because of the handicap,” he said.

“Then I rode as fast as I could and caught up with some riders on the first lap and most of them by the second lap.

“Being out the front on my own, there was no place to hide.”

While the monstrous headwinds slackened his speed in one direction, the returning lap meant, assisted by a tailwind, Wilkinson could maintain a pace in excess of 50km/h.

“My top speed was 52.8km/h top and my average was 37km/h,” he said.

“It was very gusty and a rider behind me came off as we were going fast, doing 50km/h in wet.

“He was lucky as he nearly fell in the river.”

Wilkinson’s former cycling career consisted of mountain biking and at one stage he was ranked number 14 in Australia.

“I raced against Cadel a few times,” Wilkinson said.

“I stopped riding for a while and got into road cycling about 12 months ago.”

BBC chief commissaire Mark Downey said the course was run in reverse of its usual route since the Burns Point Ferry was currently out of action.

He said 13 riders lined up and experienced a “howling tailwind start” with “a hard slog into the wind back”.

“With the start/finish line in Wardell just 250m after the final turn there would be no big wind up for the sprint,” he said.

“So there was a jostle for position around the turn and then a mad dash for the line.

“Well done to all the competitors for a great race in character building conditions and an enormous vote of thanks to the volunteers and race officials for standing in the rain for two hours to make the day a success.”

Results

First across the line: Glen Hannan (BBCC) D Grade

Overall Winner On Time

1st Murray Wilkinson (BBC) B Grade

2nd Liam O’Grady (BBCC) C Grade

3rd Mick Pattison (BBCC) C Grade

Winners by Grade

B Grade: Murray Wilkinson (BBC)

C Grade Liam O’Grady (BBCC)

D Grade Glen Hannan (BBCC)