How year 12 students can guarantee direct university entry

A SIX week course is all final year students need to do to gain direct entry to Southern Cross University to begin their degree in 2021.

Year 12 students are among those most impacted by unpredictability in the face of COVID-19, but today Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker announced a clear path to University study.

"Transition to Uni is a free intensive preparatory course designed for current ATAR-eligible Year 12 students to accelerate their results and guarantee their place at university in 2021," Professor Shoemaker said.

Southern Cross University vice chancellor and president Professor Adam Shoemaker on the Lismore Campus. PHOTO: Marc Stapelberg

"These are unprecedented times, and we understand many Year 12 students are anxious about their ability to achieve their desired ATAR or OP, their eligibility to enol in the undergraduate degree of preference, and the uncertainty of their personal and professional futures.

"We have created this opportunity to alleviate anxiety and use our award-wining student support to enable these students begin their University studies on time, whether it be in nursing, allied health, engineering, IT, law, psychology music or any of our industry-leading degree options."

Transition to Uni is delivered online and has start dates in late April, July and September in 2020, where students can study full-time for six weeks (four to five sessions per week) or part-time for 12 weeks (two to three sessions per week) to suit their needs.

Two-hour classes are live-streamed daily from 3:30pm - 5:30pm Monday to Thursday, with assessment preparation classes on Fridays, to ensure study modules are complementary to the Year 12 schedule.

"This Transition to Uni program develops the key academic literacies and the foundational scientific and quantitative concepts students will need at university, so they can proceed into their chosen degree with the confidence to succeed," Professor Shoemaker said.

Previously, Transition to Uni had only been available only to school leavers, but has been extended to include both current Year 12 students and those who have previously completed Year 12.

Successful completion of the Transition to Uni program guarantees entry into all Southern Cross University undergraduate degrees in 2020 and 2021, except midwifery which involves an additional interview and selection process.

For more information on how to future-proof your study and career options visit www.scu.edu.au/transition-to-uni.

Southern Cross University will soon make further announcements regarding the Higher Education Policy to provide diploma courses for people to upskill during the COVID-19 pandemic.