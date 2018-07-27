HOW TO: Warwick photographer's tips for a tree-mendous photo

TREE JUMPER PHOTOGRAPHY: Festival photographer, Johanna Zolg shares her tips for snapping up the tree jumpers.

EVERY year Jumpers and Jazz attracts thousands of travellers to town to see life brought into the streets through colourful yarnbombing creations.

The Tree Jumper displays brings yarn fanatics together and everyone wants to take a snap of the woolly trunks.

Capturing both the beauty and engineering brilliance can prove a challenge when there's so much going on in such an awkward shape, but it is possible said official festival photographer Johanna Zolg.

"Tree jumpers can be a surprisingly difficult subject to photograph well," Ms Zolg said.

To get the right angle, Ms Zolg said it involved a lot of manoeuvring to get the image she wants.

"I look through the camera and move around until I see what I want to capture in the camera," she said.

"Our eyes see differently to the camera so you have to work with it, not get it to work for you."

To get a photo of the full display Ms Zolg said there were a few ways to fit everything in the frame.

"Traditionally you can stand back, this helps fitting the entire tree but you lose some of the detail," she said.

"For a different angle you can crouch down low at the base and shoot up into the tree.

"This year I've been taking panoramas on my camera, most new phones and cameras have this function."

For the more technically inclined photographer Ms Zolg said she also takes a collection of images and stitches them back together to creat one photo.

With so much happening around the main street and on the trees, detailed shots of the crochet work go a long way.

"Figure out what appeals to you most about the tree and focus on that," Ms Zolg said.

"Get as close as you can, the tree wont bite you.

Filling up the frame with a bold colour and trying to blur out the background Ms Zolg said this would help the figurine to stand out more.

To capture the detail Ms Zolg uses an 85ml lens, her go to for most occasions as the midrange lens allows gives her flexibility in her choice of frame.

With the streets crowded it can be difficult to get a clean shot of the trees inbetween people viewing, Ms Zolg said embrace the kookiness and include the people.

"Some of the people are dressed up and you want to capture that as well, it's not just about the trees it's also about the people at the festival and your experience," she said.

The very thing that makes tree jumpers tricky to photograph, their ridiculous format, is also their most endearing feature.