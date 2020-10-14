How to snag your dream home in time for Christmas

NEW HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Interest in a beautifully renovated home at 1 Park St, East Lismore, has been so strong the agent Lyn Youngberry said it is likely that new owners will be celebrating Christmas there.

NEW HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Interest in a beautifully renovated home at 1 Park St, East Lismore, has been so strong the agent Lyn Youngberry said it is likely that new owners will be celebrating Christmas there.

NOW is the time to get serious about buying a home if you want to move in to it this side of Christmas.

According to realestate.com.au, there are nearly properties on the market in the greater Lismore area - and they come at all price points.

A newly renovated house at 1 Park Street, East Lismore, on 607 sqm has received an enormous amount of interest, said agent Lyn Youngberry.

With a price guide in the mid-$500,000s, Ms Youngberry believes a buyer will soon be decorating their Christmas tree at Park St.

She said the property which comprises three bedrooms and one bathroom has been beautifully restored and features polished floorboards, fireplace and a modern kitchen.

"There's been a mix of interest from first home buyers and young couples through to buyers downsizing," she said.

"It will appeal to all demographics other than large families and there's been an incredible amount of interest, we have an offer on the table currently."

Ms Youngberry advised those looking at getting a foot on the property ladder to be as organised as possible so they move quickly when they find their dream home.

"When house hunting we advise people to have their finance sorted so you need to have spoken to your banker or broker and have all the paperwork started with some form of approval in place so you don't miss out."

MOVE IN AND RELAX: A neat and tidy family home at 1 Forest Oak Way, Goonellabah, is "move-in ready and relax", agent Benjamin Coate said.

Meanwhile, a three bedroom, two bathroom brick and tile house which is move-in ready is on the market at 11 Forest Oak Way, Goonellabah.

Agent Benjamin Coate said the property which is priced at $469,000 needs no work and would be a marvellous place to wake up on December 25.

"This house is cute, neat and does not need a penny spent on it," he said.

"There are two living areas, ideal for a young family, it's on an elevated position of Goonellabah with a leafy outlook and views to the hills," he said.

"This perfect family home is currently vacant."