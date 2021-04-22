How to score $100 Qld travel voucher

Millions of dollars worth of travel vouchers are up for grabs in an attempt to lure Queenslanders to fill the void left by international border closures in Brisbane and the Whitsundays.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced 36,000 $100 holiday vouchers will be up for grabs for tourism experiences or accommodation in Greater Brisbane, encompassing the Scenic Rim and Moreton Bay islands.

Queenslanders over the age of 18 can enter the draw from April 27-30 via queensland.com, and vouchers must be redeemed between May 6 and August 15, 2021.

The voucher will cover 50 per cent of the cost of eligible experiences - including accommodation, guided tours, adventure experiences, day spas, scenic flights and zoos - up to the value of $100.

The Story Bridge Adventure climb is set to be one of the eligible experiences Queenslanders can redeem with their Brisbane Holiday Dollars voucher. Picture: AAP/David Clark

An additional 6000 vouchers worth $200 for the Whitsundays have also been announced, with Queenslanders in the region from May 4 able to claim a voucher from local hotels or visitor information centres.

The vouchers can be used to claim 50 per cent off any eligible tourism experience booked, up to the value of $200.

There will be 6000 vouchers available to redeem for 50 per cent off tours and attractions in the Whitsundays, up to the value of $200. Picture: GSL Aviation

The new travel vouchers come after a wildly successful campaign to drive travellers to the Cairns region, where more than 100,000 people applied for 15,000 vouchers valued at up to $200.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the travel vouchers were seeking to fill the void left by the closed international borders.

"While our tourism industry has generally, on the domestic side, bounced back, there are still challenges. That international border closure has an impact," Mr Hinchliffe told ABC Radio.

"We've got so many domestic visitors visiting their usual domestic spots, this is about making sure we target the response and help those parts of the industry that are international focused.

"We've got to help stimulate and encourage people to do something they haven't done before (in Brisbane) … climb the Story Bridge, go kayaking on the Brisbane River, get out and stay overnight in the Scenic Rim, stay in a CBD hotel.

"This is going to generate $90m for local businesses who have been waiting for the international visitors we've been missing."

Mr Hinchliffe said the Brisbane travel dollars would be redeemable at CBD hotels and other accommodation providers but not in the Whitsundays.

"We need people to take up the experiences that international people usually take up … like marine experiences, such as staying overnight on a boat," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"I really encourage people to get out and take up the experiences."

Originally published as How to score $100 Qld travel voucher