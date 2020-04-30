Menu
You can help a Macadamia Castle animal now by getting on their GoFundMe page.
News

How to make your next Zoom meeting really adorable

Marc Stapelberg
30th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
THE Macadamia Castle has launched a campaign where you can sponsor an animal to be part of your morning Zoom meeting.

"If you contribute over $265 to the campaign, one of our animals can drop in on your next video conference and say hi," Macadamia Castle director Tony Gilding said.

"If you're lucky, they might even crack a joke or two."

Newrybar Public School is expected to be the first group to take up a Zoom meeting, with their students currently voting on which animal they hoped to see.

But the introduction of the technology hasn't been without its challenges.

"We have tested the Zoom meetings extensively with the three animals," Mr Gilding said.

"They all went well except for the fact Arni the koala fell asleep during our testing, however we expect this would be the content of the meeting, or lack of it," he said.

"Macca the alpaca kept licking the screen and Fred our sulphur crested cockatoo, who was raised by a local elderly man before joining the Animal Park, kept screeching out 'see you later' during the meeting, which was not entirely appropriate during a video conference.

"We have since ironed out all the challenges we faced."

Give your zoom meetings a little spark.
All donations to the campaign give back in some way, including VIP tours, day passes and photography sessions.

"Despite the closure, the 326 animals in our care still need to be looked after and fed.

"We decided to launch this Adopt an Animal campaign on Go Fund Me to ensure we can continue to look after our animals while we receive no income during our closure, but we also want to give back to our supporters."

You can find out more about how to donate on their Go Fund Me site, their Facebook page, website, or give them a call on (02) 6687 8432 if you have any questions.

Go to https://au.gofundme.com/f/sponsor-an-animal-at-the-macadamia-castle

