How to livestream under-18 national hockey champs

The 2020 Australian under-18s hockey championships were a victim of the coronavirus pandemic last year like so many other sports. But the event is back in 2021 with players and teams working overtime ahead of the April 8-16 tournament.

The event throws a spotlight on the best young talent in the country.

Here are the players and girls and boys teams competing at the event which is being exclusively livestreamed on this website

U18 AUSTRALIAN BOYS AND GIRLS HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The event is being held in the Tasmanian town of Launceston and will feature two pools in both the boys and girls competitions.

The 2021 tournament will be contested by 20 teams from NSW, ACT, WA, Tasmania, Queensland, Northern Territory, South Australia and Victoria.

HOW TO LIVESTREAM THE U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS AND GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP AT LAUNCESTON

News Corp and Hockey Australia have partnered for an unprecedented livestream event that will feature more than 70 matches in April from the Australian national under-15s and under 18s championships in Tasmania

The agreement will see matches from the tournament in Launceston from April 8-16 and the competition in Bathurst from April 9-15 livestreamed on News Corp's various mastheads along with replays. FULL DETAILS HERE

Catch the action via News Corp’s livestream. Pic: Supplied

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania

Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B

Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia

2021 Under-18 Boys National Championship Draw

Thursday, April 8

09:30am Pool B NSWS v. SA

11:30am Pool B ACT v. VIC Dev

1:30pm Pool A VIC v. NSWB

3:30pm Crossover QLD v. WA

5:30pm Pool A TAS v. NT

Friday, April 9

8:30am Pool B NSWS v. VIC Dev

10:30am Pool B WA v. SA

12:30pm Crossover TAS v. ACT

2:30pm Pool A VIC v. NT

4:30pm Pool A QLD v. NSWB

Saturday, April 10

09:30am Pool B ACT v. WA

11:30am Pool B VIC Dev. v. SA

1:30pm Crossover VIC v. NSWS

3:30pm Pool A TAS v. QLD

5:30pm Pool A NT v. NSWB

Monday, April 12

8:30am Pool A VIC v. QLD

10:30am Pool A NSWB v. TAS

12:30pm Crossover NT v. VIC Dev.

2:30pm Pool B SA v. ACT

4:30pm Pool B NSWS v. WA

Tuesday, April 13

09:30am Pool A QLD v. NT

11:30am Pool A TAS v. VIC

1:30pm Crossover NSWB v. SA

3:30pm Pool B WA v. VIC Dev.

5:30pm Pool B ACT v. NSWS

Thursday, April 15

9:30am Under-18 Boys SF1 - A1 v. B2

11:45am Under-18 Boys SF2 A2 v. B1

2:00pm Under-18 Boys Classification A5 v. B5

4:00pm Under-18 Boys Classification A4 v. B4

6:00pm Under-18 Boys Classification A3 v. B3

Friday, April 16

10:00am Under-18 Boys GOLD Winner SF1 v. Winner SF2

11:15pm Under-18 Boys BRONZE Loser SF1 v. Loser SF2

2021 Under-18 Girls National Championship Draw

Thursday, April 8

8:30am Pool B ACT v. SA

10:30am Pool B VIC v. NT

12:30pm Pool A NSWS v. TAS

2:30pm Crossover QLD v. NSWB

4:30pm Pool A WA v. VIC Dev.

Friday, April 9

09:30am Pool B VIC v. SA

11:30am Pool B NSWB v. NT

1:30pm Crossover WA v. ACT

3:30pm Pool A QLD v. TAS

5:30pm Pool A NSWS v. VIC Dev.

Saturday, April 10

8:30am Pool B ACT v. NSWB

10:30am Pool B SA v. NT

12:30pm Crossover NSWS v. VIC

2:30pm Pool A WA v. QLD

4:30pm Pool A VIC Dev. v. TAS

Monday, April 12

09:30am Pool A NSWS v. QLD

11:30am Pool A TAS v. WA

1:30pm Crossover VIC Dev. v. SA

3:30pm Pool B VIC v. NSWB

5:30pm Pool B NT v. ACT

Tuesday, April 13

8:30am Pool A QLD v. VIC Dev.

10:30am Pool A WA v. NSWS

12:30pm Crossover TAS v. NT

2:30pm Pool B NSWB v. SA

4:30pm Pool B ACT v. VIC

Thursday, April 15

08:30am Under-18 Girls SF1 A1 v. B2

10:45am Under-18 Girls SF2 A2 v. B1

1:00pm Under-18 Girls Classification A5 v. B5

3:00pm Under-18 Girls Classification A4 v. B4

5:00pm Under-18 Girls Classification A3 v. B3

Friday, April 16

9:00am Under-18 Girls BRONZE Loser SF1 v. Loser SF2

12:15pm Under-18 Girls GOLD Winner SF1 v. Winner SF2

