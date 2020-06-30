Menu
How to find Northern Rivers funeral details on our website

Cathy Adams
30th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
DID you know The Northern Star website publishes the same community notices you once found in the print edition?

From funeral notices, to classifieds and much, more, you’ll find it all at your fingertips online, for free.

You can find funeral notices, death notices, and funeral directors, here or under the ‘obituaries’ tab.

Where to find funeral notices on The Northern Star website.
Find classifieds, such as items for sale, jobs, garage sales, real estate, trades and services, public notices, and personals, here or under the ‘classifieds’ tab.

You don't need a subscription to read the notices

There is also a subscription deal that offers a free tablet if you’re new to online news.

