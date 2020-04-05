How to find a dentist during the coronavirus crisis

AN online directory is available on where to find a dentist during the coronavirus crisis, but you should only see the dentist for emergencies.

WITH all the social-distancing restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, you can still go to the dentist but it’s recommended to only go for emergencies.

The Australian Dental Association New South Wales’s (ADA NSW) has introduced a Dental Emergency Directory at www.adansw.com.au so patients can find their nearest dentist offering emergency treatment.

“Recommended restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak mean many dentists are having to limit opening times or even temporarily close their doors,” ADA NSW president Dr Kathleen Matthews said.

“The Dental Emergency Directory can help ensure thousands of NSW and ACT residents can find a local dentist – and get the urgent treatment they need.”

More than 1350 dentists across NSW and the ACT are currently listed on the Dental Emergency Directory.

“If you only need routine treatment such as a check-up, the Australian Dental Association recommends that this type of treatment is deferred,” Dr Matthew said.

“Routine dental treatment can be safely delayed.

“If you need more urgent treatment – for example, if you develop an abscess, you have a toothache or your child damages a tooth while playing – your first step should be to call your regular family dentist.

"If you don’t have a dentist, you can use the online Dental Emergency Directory to find your nearest dentist.”

Dr Matthews said the Dental Emergency Directory would also help reduce the burden on the Australian public hospital system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is safe to visit the dentist but to reduce the risk, we are recommending only patients who need urgent or emergency care visit the dentist at this time,” Dr Matthews said.

Dr Matthews said patients could also help by ensuring good oral health habits for themselves and their loved ones.

“Even during this challenging time, please remember to look after your teeth by brushing at least twice a day with toothpaste, flossing, drinking tap water and avoiding sugary drinks and treats,” Dr Matthews said.

To access the Dental Emergency Directory, visit www.adansw.com.au.