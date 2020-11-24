How to claim your $100 vouchers today

NSW $100 vouchers: how to redeem yours

The NSW Government has begun sending out $100 vouchers for people to spend in restaurants, pubs, theatres and cinemas across the state.

The State Government's Dine and Discover NSW program, swiftly rebranded from the Out and About scheme on the advice of tourism body Destination NSW, aims to get people spending in the hospitality and tourism sectors again.

Since its announcement in last week's budget, it's also been extended to travel agents and recreational activities like go-karting, bowling and mini golf.

But the roll out of the four vouchers, worth $25 each, will be slow at first, encompassing residents in just two postcodes.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that 60,000 people living in the Sydney CBD 2000 postcode will be first in line to get the vouchers with an email sent out as early as today. The city's hospitality industry has been particularly badly hit as people work from home and tourists have vanished. Initially, 300 businesses in The Rocks, which was heavily dependent on tourism, will be invited to accept the Dine and Discover payments.

From December 14, residents of Broken Hill will be notified of the vouchers with the scheme also expanded to those living in suburbs around the Sydney CBD. It will spread further afield in January.

Staff at Nick’s Restaurant at Darling Harbour in Sydney. Picture: Joel Carrett/NCA NewsWire

Beetroot mojito and bar snacks at Solander restaurant, West Hotel, Barangaroo, Sydney.



Any NSW resident who is over the age of 18 will be eligible to receive the $100 boost which can be spent at any COVID safe registered NSW business.

As well as pubs, restaurants, theatres and the like, the vouchers can also be used for payment for sightseeing transport, museums, galleries, zoos, theme parks and tour agencies.

The vouchers will expire after three months and you must have a Service NSW account to access them, such as having the Service NSW app on your phone.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

• Any NSW resident aged 18 and above will be eligible to receive a voucher

• You must be registered with Service NSW

• Residents will receive four vouchers worth $25 each ($100 in total)

• The vouchers can be used at any participating eligible NSW businesses and venues that have been registered as COVID safe

The Dine and Discover program is divided into two categories:

• Dining out - two vouchers can be used to buy food at pubs, clubs, restaurants or cafes from Monday to Thursday;

• Going out - Two vouchers can be used for activities like galleries, performing arts, the cinema and amusement parks any day of the week.

HOW DO I ACCESS MY VOUCHERS?

The vouchers will become available throughout 2021 and NSW residents are encouraged to download the Service NSW app and register a MyServiceNSW account, the NSW Government advises on its website.

You must have a MyServiceNSW account to receive the Dine and Discover program vouchers.

HOW CAN MY BUSINESS PARTICIPATE?

For businesses to participate in the Dine and Discover scheme, they must have an implemented COVID Safety Plan and be registered as COVID safe.

More information for businesses is available through the scheme's website.

