How this coffee can help kids get an education

A CORAKI man is asking people to spare a few extra dollars to help save a vital primary school Kenya.

Jim Chapman, who is studying a business and commerce degree at Bond University, launched Nice Coffee Co. to help support St Johns School in the Kenyan slum of Kibera, through using ethnically-sourced Kenyan coffee and supplying beans-and-machine packages to offices and companies who want to have a positive social impact.

On a recent trip back to Kibera, Mr Chapman was told St Johns School would be closed by the government in January, unless work was carried out to rebuild its classrooms.

To assist further, he's also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise extra funding for the school.

"The principal got a visit, it was a few days before we got there, he told us once we got into the school," Mr Chapman said.

"A classroom in Kenya had collapsed, I think it killed eight kids, so the government became really strict on building regulations. They've already closed something like 100 schools, and you can see where they're coming from."

Mr Chapman said while Nice Coffee Co. preferred to support St Johns School directly from its own profits, the tight time frame to keep the school open meant they had to look at other options.

"We are clearly pretty passionate about using coffee to support this project, but because of the deadline we've had to change things a little," he said.

"When someone manages to get a good education and work, they're not only supporting themselves but their whole extended family.

"Education, I think is the most important thing for these kids, among many other challenges."

Mr Chapman was thrilled with the initial response, which had already raised more than $11,000, but there was still a long way to go reach the $30,000 target.

Alongside the GoFundMe appeal, Nice Coffee Co. was fundraising for the school through its usual product sales, as well as sales of a special coffee table book chronicling life at St Johns School and in the Kibera slum.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/saving-st-johns-school.