How seniors can get $250 towards fuel or travel

The new Regional Seniors Travel Card can be used at certain retailers to pay for fuel, taxis and pre-booked NSW Trainlink Regional trains and coaches

NORTHERN Rivers seniors will be able to apply for the new Regional Seniors Travel Card from January 29.

The card will provide eligible seniors in regional, rural and remote areas with a $250 prepaid card to help ease the cost of travel.

Residents can use the travel card at certain retailers across Australia to pay for fuel, taxis and pre-booked NSW Trainlink Regional trains and coaches.

The travel card is valid for 14 months from the date of issue.

The regional seniors travel card program is available for a two-year trial period (2020-2021).

Eligible seniors can apply for a card in 2020 and for another card in the second year of the program (2021).

Cards will be distributed from mid-February 2020.

NSW Transport Minister Job Barilaro made the announcement in Ballina last year.

Those eligible for the benefit must be an age pensioner with a valid Pensioner Concession Card (you must have received the age pension for a least one month), or a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card holder (you must have held your card for at least one month), and living in a designated regional area of NSW outside of Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong.

To apply, people will need a MyServiceNSW Account, and will be required to provide personal details (name, date of birth, mother’s maiden name), residential address and delivery address, plus an email address and phone number.

From January 29, people can also apply online, by visiting a Service NSW centre or by calling 13 77 88.

Successful applicants will receive their card and PIN within 10 working days. They will arrive in separate envelopes.

Applications for 2020 will close on November 30. Applications for 2021 will open in December 2020.