How recycling bottles can support wildlife impacted by fires

Tomra, which operates the reverse-vending recycling machines, has launched an appeal to support wildlife affected by the bushfires.

Tomra, which operates the reverse-vending recycling machines, has launched an appeal to support wildlife affected by the bushfires.

THE bottles and cans you’ve knocked over on the weekend can be used to help the wildlife impacted by the bushfires.

TOMRA Collection Solutions, which operates the reverse-vending recycling machines around the region, this week launched a nationwide appeal to support wildlife.

You can choose to donate 10 cents for every eligible drink bottle or can recycled through a TOMRA machine.

“Like all Australians, we were saddened by the loss of over one billion Aussie animals, including koalas, kangaroos and kookaburras, in the most recent bushfires, and felt compelled to do what we can to help them recover,” Ryan Buzzell, president of TOMRA Collection Solutions Australia, said.

“So we are urging Australians around the nation to recycle whatever drink containers they can and donate them to our Cans for Koalas Appeal.”

To contribute, selecting “donate” on the screen and choose Cans for Koalas, with World Wildlife Fund-Australia the recipient of the 10 cents per eligible bottle or can.

“Following the recent success of our Bottles for the Bush campaign ‒ which saw us double our original $250,000 donation target ‒ combined with the popularity of Container Deposit Schemes, we are hopeful that this initiative will engage the community and exceed our fund raising expectations,” Mr Buzzell said.

WWF-Australia CEO Dermot O’Gorman said the “devastation caused by the bushfires is unprecedented and the recovery work ahead is immense”.

“The Cans for Koalas drive will help us continue to respond to affected wildlife and deliver long-term plans and actions to restore what has been lost,” he said.

All proceeds received through this initiative will be donated to WWF-Australia’s Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund and go towards supporting veterinarians who are providing care and medical treatment to injured wildlife across Australia, providing food and water to animals in bushfire impacted regions and the restoration of habitats through tree planting projects.

The campaign will run until August.

To find your nearest return point, go to mytomra.com.