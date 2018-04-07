How our sewage shows Queensland's drug scourge

Analysis of wastewater has revealed the drugs Australians are addicted to.

Analysis of wastewater has revealed the drugs Australians are addicted to. FILE

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

THE LNP has promised to build four new ice rehabilitation centres across Queensland after a new report found the drug's grasp on regional areas had tightened.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission's National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program found methylamphetamine, MDA, oxycodone and fentanyl average consumption was higher in regional areas than in capital cities.

In contrast cocaine and heroin average consumption was higher in metro areas than regional towns.

The report analyses wastewater from across Australia to measure drug use.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said more needed to be done to help stop the drug in regional communities.

"The devastation of ice shows no sign of letting up and regional Queenslanders are suffering from that devastation,” she said.

"That's why I been talking about this issue and calling for more to be done to help families who are struggling to cope.

"The ice epidemic is out of control and we are in grave danger of losing a whole generation to it.”

Ms Frecklington said an LNP government would build four new rehab centres across Queensland and fund more detox facilities to help people stay clean.

"Our focus is on more treatment, prevention and rehabilitation,” she said.

"We also want to shut down the big crime gangs that peddle drugs to our kids.”

In contrast, the Queensland Government has promised a new ice rehabilitation facility in Rockhampton and expanded family support services targeting regional communities.

A government spokeswoman said the whole-of-government Action on Ice plan would tackle the drug across the health and crime portfolios.

"More than $100 million has been committed to implement actions from this plan over five years,” she said.

"We will deliver a $14.3 million residential drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton to meet our election commitment. We have also committed $3.2 million for an information awareness campaign to direct Queenslanders to accurate, factual and trusted information about ice and where to get help.

"This investment also leverages our significant investment in alcohol and other drug services across Queensland. Families and individuals will now have greater access to support and treatment through a comprehensive suite of services available across Queensland.” - NewsRegional