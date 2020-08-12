How one artist has thrived during lockdown

BIANCA Moroney knew she had to keep herself busy during Australia's unprecedented lockdown. But little did she know it would transform her life.

Since launching her online design business Bianca Moroney Creations in April, the budding Brooms Head artist is not only flat chat filling custom orders but is improving her mental health at the same time.

Photo decals

"I suffer from borderline personality disorder and post traumatic stress so every day for me is something different with my moods," she said.

"But when I focus on my craft, I can take everything out of my mind and focus on one thing. I can't tell you how much it's helped me."

With the help of social media, Miss Moroney's clientele has expanded beyond the Clarence Valley and continues to grow, as do the requests.

"They've ranged from personalised shirts, business packs, decals for cars to canvas stuff," she said.

"There are a lot of customers here in the region, but I also have customers in Tasmania and America, so it's been going really good."

Birthday pack

While Miss Moroney has thrived during the coronavirus pandemic, she said that it was important for others struggling with their mental health to reach out for support.

"People are still hiding their problems which is something that needs to be looked at," she said.

"All I did was start doing crafting during lockdown just to keep me busy and improve my mental health and it's helped me.

"Yes, there are a lack of services around here, but getting on top of your mental health is more than important, especially during these times."

To see more of her work, visit Bianca Moroney Creations.