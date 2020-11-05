How much of new development will be ‘affordable’ housing?

A construction certificate has been filed for a 15 unit development in Bangalow, to be developed by The Kollective.

A construction certificate has been filed for a 15 unit development in Bangalow, to be developed by The Kollective.

A PROPORTION of a new 15-unit housing development approved to be built in Bangalow will only be permitted for use as affordable housing.

A development application for the complex, at 23 Lismore Rd, was lodged with Byron Shire Council last April and, councillors voted to enter into a conciliation agreement with the applicant in February.

<< Councillors vote to enter into conciliation agreement on 15-unit proposal >>

<< We won't allow Airbnb subletting, developer tells council >>

A construction certificate has been filed for a 15 unit development in Bangalow, to be developed by The Kollective.

The Land and Environment Court made an order granting the project's approval on March 31.

A construction certificate has now been sought, and will have to be granted before work can begin.

One of the conditions of consent is that one of the studio dwellings and three of the other homes "are to be used only for the purposes of affordable housing", as defined in state legislation.

These affordable homes must be managed by a registered community housing provider for at least a decade.

The developer previously told the council the site would not be used for short term holiday letting and one sentence in the court order reaffirms this: "nothing within this development consent permits the development to be used as short-term rental accommodation, tourist and visitor accommodation or to be holiday let".

A construction certificate has been filed for a 15 unit development in Bangalow, to be developed by The Kollective.

In March, the court granted the developer, Lismore Venture Pty Ltd, leave to amend the plans and ordered them to pay the council's costs, involving an agreed sum of $10,000.

Lismore Venture Pty Ltd, the company behind The Kollective, already has housing sites in Byron Bay and Mullumbimby.

Plans for the Bangalow site include two three-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units, four one-bedroom dwellings and five studio apartments.

Other conditions attached to the DA approval included a requirement for a carparking plan, noise management plan and detailed landscaping plan before the construction certificate can be approved.

A construction certificate has been filed for a 15 unit development in Bangalow, to be developed by The Kollective.

According to the court order, the development will include 14 onsite carparking spaces, including six internal garages, and an additional four spaces for motorbikes.

The developer must provide the council with evidence of "fibre-ready facilities" and "fixed-line telecommunications infrastructure" and will need to detail the building materials and colours to be used.

While artists' impressions of the development are white-dominant, the consent order says "colours must generally be earth tone colours" while "the use of white and near

white colours is not permissible".