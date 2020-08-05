Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Lennox Head School House on North Creek Rd was sold by Elders Lennox Head.
The Lennox Head School House on North Creek Rd was sold by Elders Lennox Head.
News

How much did 123-year-old former school house sell for?

Rebecca Lollback
5th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STEEPED in history, the former school house at Lennox Head was sold on Saturday, after being on the market for the first time in 40 years.

The landmark property is at least 123 years old.

 

The Lennox Head School House on North Creek Rd was sold by Elders Lennox Head.
The Lennox Head School House on North Creek Rd was sold by Elders Lennox Head.

 

According to realestate.com.au, the original Lennox Head School House sold for $1.09 million by Elders Real Estate Lennox Head.

The three bedroom home was marketed as a "unique lifestyle opportunity".

 

One of the large bedrooms, complete with fireplace.
One of the large bedrooms, complete with fireplace.

 

"Remarkably preserved and brimming with timeless charm, it presents an opportunity to acquire a local landmark property of historic pedigree providing superb scope to renovate and create the dream lifestyle," the Elders team explained in the property's listing.

 

Original features at the former school house.
Original features at the former school house.

 

"The property is offered for the first time in 40 years and further enhanced by a verdant setting with close proximity to the new Epiq Marketplace shopping precinct, schools, buses and the beach.

 

The kitchen has been updated.
The kitchen has been updated.

 

"It is a warm, inviting country-style cottage retreat... original weatherboard construction with characteristic alterations.

"Tree-screened street frontage and overlooks lush greenery at the rear."

 

Open fireplaces add to the ambience in the building.
Open fireplaces add to the ambience in the building.

 

Other features included "rich woodwork", open fireplaces, an updated gas kitchen, "expansive" veranda and spacious living and dining areas.

 

The large veranda is one of the many features.
The large veranda is one of the many features.
lennox head northern rivers property northern rivers real estate
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have you seen Georgie? Police ask for help finding teen

        Have you seen Georgie? Police ask for help finding teen

        News THE 13-year-old was last seen in Tweed Heads.

        Have aviation firefighters been scaled back at our airport?

        premium_icon Have aviation firefighters been scaled back at our airport?

        News FLIGHTS have reduced dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic, but crews are...

        Imagine having this spectacular waterfall at your doorstep

        premium_icon Imagine having this spectacular waterfall at your doorstep

        News THIS architecturally designed home was built to capture the “energy” of the nearby...

        Police ask for help to find missing teen

        Police ask for help to find missing teen

        News THE 17-year-old was last seen in Mullumbimby last week.