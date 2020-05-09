A moment of inattention robbed family of dad

Jeffrey Walton was killed after a ute towing a trailer ploughed into his car. Now his family is demanding justice for the inattention that triggered the smash.

A father-of-two's family and friends are demanding justice after a driver's moment of inattention triggered a deadly smash.

Jeffrey Walton, 57, was driving to work on the Princes Fwy when a ute towing a trailer ploughed into three cars including his.

The impact sent the Caroline Springs man's car hurtling on to the other side of the freeway, ploughing into the path of two trucks.

He died at the scene.

Brother Stephen told the Sunday Herald Sun the tragedy was especially cruel because Mr Walton never took risks on the road, working as a truck driver for many years.

Caroline Springs man Jeffrey Walton with his family.

"He was in his prime, cruising along and getting ready for retirement," he said.

"He was always a careful and an observant driver.

"In this case, somebody obviously wasn't paying attention.

"There's way too many idiots out on the roads who just don't want to think about things, they'll do what they want.

"You've got to pay attention on the road or it will cost lives."

No charges have been laid over the April 21 crash, which closed the freeway for several hours.

Mr Walton's housemate Cory Weston said the tragedy could have so easily been prevented.

"Driving was his career, he's not like the cowboy ones you here flying around everywhere,'' Mr Weston said.

The scene of the tragic crash on the Princes Fwy.

"Just slow down and think. Sometimes I see cars going 130kmh on that freeway, it is insane.

"For Jeff, it was the pinball effect. Two cars hit him and send him skidding into the path of the truck.

"I want justice to be served."

Mr Walton, a grandfather who has two adult daughters, was being remembered as a passionate supporter of Hawthorn Football Club who loved his barbecue and tending to the garden.

Ex-girlfriend Marita Kirstein said: "I can't believe he was taken like that."

"Jeff was a very cautious driver. I will never be able to talk to him or hold him again. We are devastated,'' she said.

Victoria's 2020 road toll stands at 84, 23 less than at the same time last year.

Jeffrey Walton.