This is how many virus cases there are in your state

It’s hard to keep track of coronavirus cases as infections continue to spike across Australia. Here’s a breakdown of where every state and territory is at.

We're back to eagerly watching coronavirus figures again after a lull in Australia's pandemic.

With Victoria's 80 per cent spike in infections and NSW still notching up cases, the country's tally continues to climb, now sitting at 7835 as of today, with 71 people diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday there had been 75 new cases reported in Australia, most of them from Victoria.

NSW and South Australia were the only other states to record new cases, with Queensland looking on track to become COVID-19 free.

Queensland now has just two active cases.

COVID-19 restrictions differ between states and territories. Make sure you have up to date information about restrictions in your area.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers, state by state:

QLD

The state now has just two active cases - one of them in hospital - with its overall total remaining at 1067.

There have been 364,981 tests and six deaths.

1054 people have recovered.

The most cases have been in Brisbane, followed by the Gold Coast.

Coronavirus (#COVID-19) case update 29/06.



Coronavirus (#COVID-19) case update 29/06.

Detailed information about COVID-19 cases in Queensland can be found here:

VICTORIA

Victoria recorded 75 new cases on Monday after recording 90 new cases across the weekend and 367 in a fortnight.

Today cases increased by 64 including 13 linked to known outbreaks. None of the cases were in hotel quarantine.

It's the state's 14th straight day of double digit increases and its highest levels since March.

The state's total now sits at 2159.

There are currently 321 active cases.

64 new cases of #coronavirus have been identified in Victoria in the last 24 hours.

NSW

With five new cases recorded overnight, NSW's tally now sits at 3189.

All five were returned travellers in hotel quarantine and among 12,950 new tests done.

There were seven cases on Monday.

There has now been 855,324 tests carried out.

Five new cases of #COVID19 were diagnosed between 8pm on 28 June and 8pm on 29 June, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 3,189.



Five new cases of #COVID19 were diagnosed between 8pm on 28 June and 8pm on 29 June, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 3,189.

All of today's new cases are those of returned travellers in hotel quarantine

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

The state recorded three cases on Monday, all acquired overseas.

It was the state's first cases in more than a month, with none today.

The cases take the state's total number to 443, with 436 people recovered and four deaths.

There have been 149,909 tests.

South Australian COVID-19 update 29/06/20.

ACT

The ACT had recorded 108 cases as of June 29.

It's been 24 days since their last reported case of COVID-19 on June 6.

ACT Health reports 105 people have recovered and with three deaths, they have no active cases.

There have been 29,485 negative tests.

ACT COVID-19 update (30 June 2020)

▪️ Cases today: 0 (no active cases in the ACT)

▪️ Test results (past 24 hours): 311

▪️ Negative tests: 29,485

▪️ Total cases: 108

▪️ Recovered: 105

▪️ Lives lost: 3

ℹ️ https://t.co/YGW9pOHG3e pic.twitter.com/G093bZPKtR — ACT Health (@ACTHealth) June 30, 2020

TASMANIA

Tassie had 228 cases as of June 29 and zero were active.

It's been more than six weeks since their last reported case of COVID-19 on May 15.

There has been 48,912 tests carried out.

They are the second best-performing state in the country, behind the Northern Territory.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in each state and territory since 22 January 2020 by source of infection. Picture: Australian Government

NORTHERN TERRITORY

The NT total still sits at 30 cases as of June 29.

It's been 59 days since their last reported case of COVID-19 on May 2.

All 30 people have recovered but 2453 are still in quarantine, which includes people in self-quarantine.

There have been 13,245 tests and no community transmission, unlike other states.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

With two new cases recorded today, WA's total is 611.

Both cases were in overseas travellers.

The state currently has four active cases, all in hotel quarantine.

There have been 182,513 tests and 598 people have recovered.

